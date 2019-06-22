NIN: NIMC extends diaspora enrolment to India

In continuation to the enrolment of Nigerians in Diaspora into the National Identity Database, the National Identity Management Commission has extended the programme to the Republic of India.

The Director General/CEO NIMC, Mr. Aliyu Aziz reiterated that the extension was in line with NIMC’s mandate to ensure that all Nigerian citizens, Legal Residents and Nigerians in Diaspora are enrolled into the National Identity Database and issued the unique National Identification Number (NIN) upon successful enrolment.

Aziz also emphasised the importance of the NIN in Nigeria, stressing that it is a mandatory requirement for Bank account opening, Land Transactions, access to Legal/health services, acquisition/renewal of the International Passport, Driver’s License and the ECOWAS travel document, amongst others.

The NIN enrolment exercise will involve the demographic and biometrics data capture of all Nigerian citizens residing in India and in collaboration with Dantata Universal Services Nigeria Limited/VFS Global, a Nigerian Company licensed by NIMC to serve as its agent, and carry out enrolment services across the globe with a view to ensuring best-in-class services and inclusivity.

The exercise is scheduled to go live on Monday, 24th June 2019 at Shivaji Stadium Metro Station Mezzanine level Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place, New Delhi- 110001, India.

In addition to India, the partners will also be going live in Johannesburg, South Africa from Friday, 21st June, 2019 at 1st floor Rivonia Village Office Block, cnr. Rivonia Boulevard and Mutual Road, Rivonia and in the United Arab Emirates from Thursday, 27th June 2019 at WAFI Mall, level 3, Falcon, Phase 2, Umm Hurair2, Dubai 114 100.

The Nigerian companies licensed to work with their respective partners across all countries in Africa, Asia, Europe and America to carry out the enrolment of Nigerian adults and children in the Diaspora into the National Identity Database (NIDB) are Biosec Solutions Limited, CHAMS Consortium Limited, Defcon Systems Limited & OIS Services, National eAuthentication Limited & OIS Services, Thebez Global Resources, Dantata Universal Services/VFS Global and Venn Technology Limited, Kevonne Consults Limited/Iris ID Systems INC., UGS Technologies Limited/OrangeHook African Continental/Carvus.