NJC recommends Tanko Muhammad as substantive CJN

July 11, 2019 0

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has  asked President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint Justice Tanko Muhammad as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Justice Muhammad was sworn-in by Buhari, after the controversial suspension of the former CJN, Walter Onnoghen.

NJC equally sent recommendations to the governors of Sokoto, Lagos, Anambra, Ebonyi, Niger, Taraba, Kano, and Jigawa States, for the appointment of chief judges and grand khadis for the states.

The Council further considered notification of retirements of Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, chief judges of Gombe, Edo, Niger, Ebonyi, acting chief judge of Kebbi state, as well as those of nine  other judicial officers from the Federal High Court, high courts of Gombe, Delta, Edo, Imo, Benue and Katsina states.

The decision was reached at an emergency meeting of the Council, yesterday, under the chairmanship of former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Umaru Abdullahi.

A statement issued NJC Director of Information, Mr. Soji Oye, indicated that the Council also called on state executives to commence immediate implementation of the Financial Autonomy for State Judiciary.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

2019 elections: Ex-presidential aide releases evidence of INEC server

A former aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan has released what he described as an “incontrovertible evidence that the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) has and had a server” in the run-up to and during the 2019 ...