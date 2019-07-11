Edo crisis: I’m not plotting to impeach Obaseki – Oshiomhole

The Edo State House of Assembly crisis deepened, yesterday, with reports that 12 lawmakers loyal to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, are plotting to impeach Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Oshiomhole reportedly told some of his loyalists that Obasseki’s removal “is now or never.”

But Oshiomhole, has described the report of his collaboration with the 12 Assembly lawmakers as a figment of the writer’s imagination, begging that he should be left out of the controversy.

He spoke through his Special Adviser, Media, Simon Ibegbulam, yesterday. He described the report of his involvement in the alleged plan to impeach the governor as tissue of lies and added that he won’t dissipate energy reacting to such.

“Nothing concerns Oshiomhole with such plan and they should leave him out of it.

“The report of such plan is a figment of their imagination. We don’t have time to react to such report,” he said.

Regardless, Oshiomhole is reportedly using a multi-pronged approach to ensure Obaseki’s removal if the governor stays in office till next year when the Edo governorship election will hold.