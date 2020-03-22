Northern youths mobilise support for ‘Sanusi 2023’

Northern Youths, under the aegis of All Northern Youths Project (ANYP), have mobilised support for the deposed Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi Lamido Sanusi to vie for the 2023 Presidency.

Already, the group has started procuring vehicles and other logistics to support Sanusi’s presidential ambition.

A statement by the group, yesterday, stated: “the campaign for 2023 for the deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi ll has kicked off officially in Kaduna, the defunct capital of Northern Region.

“The movement, pioneered by Nigerian youths, has already taken delivery of about 12 vehicles of different grades and brands, donated to it for logistic purposes from prominent Nigerians.”

Besides, some of the campaign vehicles, displayed and adorned with Sanusi Lamido Sanusi’s photographs, dominated the venue of a press briefing, organised by the group.

Addressing journalists in Kaduna at the weekend, its National Coordinator, Dr. Suleiman Shuaibu Shinkaffi, appealed to other Nigerians with presidential ambition for 2023 to bury their ambition for Sanusi.

He said: “The Nigerian youths are determined to support Sanusi to become the next president of Nigeria, to salvage the nation from its current challenges of Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, kidnappings, herdsmen/farmers crises, killings; among other criminality.

“We’re agitating for Sanusi. With the situation in the country now, only a credible and stainless candidate, that is acceptable to all is needed. We believe that Sanusi is acceptable to all and intellectually sound to turn things around for better for this country. Nigeria is a sinking ship and needs someone of high intellectual ability like him to rescue… “