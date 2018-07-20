NSCDC boss meets Nigerian security company CEOs

The Commandant General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, on Wednesday, July 18, held a meeting with Chief Executive Officers of various security companies in Nigeria.

The meeting took place at the Sheraton Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial city with all members of the Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria (ALPSPN) and other security bodies in attendance.

Gana, who was appointed NSCDC CG July 17, 2015, by Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, became the first Commandant General of the Corps to hold such a meeting. He emphasizes on integrity as watchword for private guard operators; “Your watchword should be integrity, integrity and integrity”; he said.

The NSCDC Commandant General also revealed at the meeting that registered security companies in the country can now renew their license online.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) as the sole regulator of Private Guard companies would soon begin biometric data-capturing of house girls, security guards and drivers. It said this was part of its efforts to checkmate crimes and other nefarious activities in the country. “All guards must be registered with private guards’ security companies,’’ said Abdullai.

He said that the data capturing would enable the corps to know everybody with a view to safeguarding the country and its citizens from criminals hiding under the guise of foreigners.

Meanwhile, stakeholders at the meeting also applauded the NSCDC Commandant General for his efforts since he assumed office.

Richard Amuwa, the Managing Director of Mega Guards Services Ltd, thanked Muhammadu for becoming first NSCDC CG to attend the meeting with the CEOs, noting that his administration has changed how Civil Defence was in the country some years back.

Similarly, Dame Victoria Ekhomu, an ASIS Advisory Council Chairman and Managing Director, Transworld Security System Limited, also thanked the CG for attending the meeting and also used the opportunity to invite him to ASIS forthcoming event slated for July 26th and 27th at the Museum Center in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial city.

The NSCDC Commandant General also received an award of excellence at the meeting for his services since he assumed office in 2015.