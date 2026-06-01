The Students’ Union Government of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) will boycott all academic activities following the death of a 100-level cybersecurity student, Chinedu Christogonus.

The declaration for a boycott, which will run from June 1 to June 5, 2026, comes amid growing outrage and calls for justice over the circumstances surrounding the student’s death, an incident that has plunged the university community into mourning.

According to reports circulating within the institution, the incident allegedly stemmed from a dispute over N13,500 reportedly realised from a patrol operation. Chinedu, who was said to have served as an Aide-de-Camp to a commander of the university’s Man-O-War unit known as “Viper,” was accused of using the money to purchase textbooks.

In an update shared on Sunday by FUTO Geng (@futogeng001), a verified X account known for campus news and updates, sources claimed the deceased had previously been accused of taking money from the proceeds of seized items without refunding it.

The post further stated, “Reports further state that after returning from an event in Abia State, Chinedu was questioned over the money and subjected to severe punishment.

“Witnesses claimed that despite pleas from students and passersby, the punishment continued for several hours. It was also reported that he later became unconscious.

“He was subsequently rushed to FMC Owerri, where he was reportedly confirmed dead on arrival.”

It was gathered from several videos circulating online on Sunday that the incident triggered unrest across the campus, with students staging protests and demanding justice for their colleague.

During the demonstrations, some students were seen vandalising buildings and damaging school facilities, while others fled for safety as tensions escalated.

The social media update added that the incident had sparked widespread anger across the campus.

“The incident has sparked outrage across campus, with students demanding justice and a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

“The case is reportedly under investigation by security authorities, while reactions continue to pour in from students, alumni, and members of the university community,” the post read.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued on Saturday and signed by the SUG President, Christopher Chukwuebuka, and the union’s General Secretary, Mark Christopher, the students said they would boycott academic activities, citing the gravity of the incident and the need to ensure transparency and accountability.

“In light of the gravity of this matter and to demand transparency and accountability, the SUG hereby suspends all lectures, practicals, tests, and academic activities for all levels for a period of one week, commencing Monday, June 1, 2026, to Friday, June 5, 2026.

“This suspension will remain until management provides a detailed official statement on the incident, concrete steps being taken for investigation and justice, and verifiable measures to prevent recurrence.

“The SUG remains committed to protecting the welfare, safety, and dignity of all FUTO students. We urge everyone to remain calm, peaceful, and law-abiding while we pursue justice,” the statement read.

The case is reportedly under investigation by relevant security authorities, while students, alumni and members of the university community continue to demand accountability over the circumstances surrounding the student’s death.

According to a report by Channels TV on Sunday, the Imo State Police Command has arrested three students over the alleged murder of the 21-year-old undergraduate.

Providing details of the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Henry Okoye, said preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was allegedly restrained and subjected to severe assault, resulting in fatal injuries.

According to him, the suspects are Chukwuemeka Benedict, 21; Kelechi Gospel Ikenna, 24; and Obioma Anastasia, 21, all 500-level students of the university.