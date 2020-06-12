Obaseki’s disqualification: APC will suffer dire consequences, says Odigie-Oyegun

A former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has said the party will suffer “dire consequences” in Edo State on account of the disqualification of Governor Godwin Obaseki by the APC screening panel.

Odigie-Oyegun described the outcome of the screening as a hatchet job aimed at installing a stooge that will allow some people unfettered access to the Edo Treasury.

This was contained in a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Chief Ray Morphy, in Abuja, on Friday.

The statement read in part, “While not a surprise, that disqualification is a clear indication that internal democracy has been murdered in APC, a party which we founded on the principles of fair play and good conscience!

“I daresay that APC will suffer dire consequences in Edo state if this disqualification is not speedily reversed.

“As a matter of fact, Oshiomhole is indeed the one who is guilty of anti-party (activities), not Obaseki. Oshiomhole is the one who is acting unconstitutionally not Obaseki. I hope that Oshiomhole will not go down in history as the undertaker of APC.”