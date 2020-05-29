Ogun State restricts lockdown to weekends

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has discontinued with the lockdown of the state except on weekends.

The governor stated this on Thursday evening, while addressing newsmen on the update of COVID-19 held at his Oke-Mosan office.

Abiodun said henceforth, there would not be restriction of movement between Mondays and Fridays except on Saturdays and Sundays.

He added that the Federal Government’s order on curfew which begins between 8pm and ends 6am every day is still in place.

He said the ban on interstate travelling and religious activities is still in force.

Speaking on the statistics of the virus in the state, Abiodun said the state recorded 59 new positive cases, an increase of 32 per cent, bringing the total number of positive cases to date to 242.

He said additional 12 individuals had been successfully treated and discharged from the treatment centres, bringing the total discharged cases to 109, leaving the state with 133 active cases.

The governor said, “This second phase has two major elements of further relaxation of the restrictions and expansion in the number of days.

“In contrast to the current three days of Monday, Wednesday and Friday, this new phase opens up all the five working days in the week, that is, Monday to Friday, with only Saturday and Sunday as lockdown days.

“In addition, there will be no time restriction from Monday to Friday, with the exception of the curfew period from 8pm or as may be directed by the President.

“Let no one make a mistake, COVID- 19 is neither over nor the curve of the spread flattened. From all available data and simulations, we are yet to reach our peak. Consequently, the further easing of the lockdown is not a license to believe the worst is over.

“For avoidance of doubt, all the existing guidelines to combat COVID-19 in the state remain in place. In addition, specific guidelines to guide the operations of industries have been issued and must be fully complied with by all industries, as part of preparations for full operations. Let me reiterate some of the guidelines.

“The curfew from 8pm to 6am as directed by the President is still in place.

“Restrictions on interstate travel are also retained. Wearing of face masks in the public is still mandatory. Only one passenger is still allowed for motorcyles, otherwise known as Okada, whilst tricycles are limited to two passengers only.”