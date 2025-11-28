Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has approved the recruitment and training of 500 new personnel for the state’s Security Network Agency, otherwise known as Amotekun Corps.

According to the governor, the move became imperative in order to improve the security architecture of the state and as well to further complement the efforts of existing operatives.

Aiyedatiwa disclosed the development during the inauguration of the new cohort for the office of the Justices of the Peace (JPs) on Friday in Akure, the state capital.

While emphasising that the revival of the office of the Justices of the Peace after nearly 17 years of inactivity will give citizens an active role in local justice delivery, the governor harped on a renewed commitment to the rule of law and community cohesion.

With a total of 130 appointees drawn from all walks of life sworn in, the governor maintained that it reflected the diversity and inclusiveness of the state’s renewed grassroots justice initiative.

Aiyedatiwa, who described the occasion as a turning point in reinforcing justice at the grassroots, stated that it is consonant with the “order, security and the rule of law” which he said is the first component of the agenda of his administration.

The governor urged the new JPs to play their part in enhancing local security, peace and justice in their respective communities, adding that their office is a “sacred responsibility” requiring integrity, wisdom, decorum and fairness.

He commended their selection and assured them of government support as they mediate disputes, maintain social order and promote harmony within their communities.

Highlighting the state’s broader judicial reforms, the governor noted the recruitment of additional state counsels, the expansion of the judiciary and the near completion of a new Judiciary Complex, which will feature a ceremonial court, modular courts and a library, all aimed at supporting the timely delivery of justice.

On his part, the Attorney General of the state, Kayode Ajulo, who traced the JP institution to its 14th-century English origins and its adoption during Nigeria’s colonial era, noted that Ondo last appointed JPs in 2008 and described the office as a crucial link between government and communities.

Ajulo outlined the statutory powers under Section 12 of the Magistrates’ Court Law, enabling JPs to preserve peace, quell disturbances and seek assistance when necessary.

He emphasised that appointees were selected based on merit, moral standing, integrity, humility and commitment to peaceful conduct.

The Chief Judge, represented by Justice Akintan Osadebe, administered the oath-taking and outlined the JPs’ functions.

Justice Odusola described the office as “legal and quasi-judicial,” instructing appointees to consult their handbook, which details duties such as mediating disputes, maintaining public order, administering oaths, visiting detention facilities, inspecting conditions and handling detainees’ complaints. Administrative responsibilities include certifying and authenticating documents and supporting official processes for visas, passports and other legal matters.

Justice Odusola further stressed community obligations, including assisting local policing, guiding youth groups, advising community leaders and preventing conflicts.

Responding on behalf of the appointees, Bashorun ‘Seinde Arogbofa expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve, acknowledging the significance of their roles in promoting justice and peace across the state.

He highlighted the historical importance of the appointment and pledged the appointees’ commitment to supporting the judiciary and advancing grassroots engagement in maintaining law and order.

He further emphasised the need for inclusivity, particularly recognising the contributions of rural communities, and called on all stakeholders to work collaboratively to ensure that the objectives of peace, justice and community development are effectively realised.