Onitsha seaport will create jobs for Nigerians – Orji Kalu

Former Governor of Abia state and the current Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Kalu on Wednesday lauded the Federal Government for revamping Onitsha seaport.

Kalu, in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that the seaport would drive industrialisation and create jobs for Nigerians.

According to him, the resumed activities at Onitsha seaport will boost economic activities in the South East and ultimately create employment opportunities and wealth for Nigerians.

He commended the efforts of the Federal Ministry of Transportation and the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) for the development.

Kalu said: “With the functioning of Onitsha seaport, exporters and importers will be relieved of the stress of transporting containers by road from different ports to the South East and vice versa.

“With the commencement of activities at Onitsha seaport, businesses will thrive further in the South East.

“The bottlenecks being faced by exporters and importers will be reduced as containers can now be transported from Onne port and other ports through the waterways to Onitsha seaport and vice versa.

“The activities in the seaport will drive industrialisation and sustainable development in Onitsha and South East at large.

“The revamping of Onitsha river port is another feat achieved by the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari,’’ Kalu said.

He, however, urged the Nigeria Shippers Council and Abia state government to fast track the completion of Aba Inland Container Deport located at Avor Ntigba, Isiala Ngwa North to tap the economic potential in the South East.