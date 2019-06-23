Osinbajo leaves for US to meet Pence

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo left Nigeria yesterday afternoon on visit to the United States.

Osinbajo will be meeting with his United States counterpart, Mr. Mike Pence, and other key groups and interests in the country.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, said Osinbajo will be meeting with the Council on Foreign Relations on Monday in New York ahead of his meeting with the Vice President of the United States in Washington D.C on Wednesday.

In his meeting with his American counterpart, VP Osinbajo would be discussing matters of mutual interests between Nigeria and the US, while he would be speaking on Nigeria’s economic prospects and other related matters in his meeting with the Council on Foreign Relations.

The Nigerian Vice President is expected back in Abuja on Thursday.