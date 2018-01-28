Paul Kagame takes over as AU Chairman

Rwandan President, Paul Kagame, today took over as Chairman of the African Union (AU).

He took over from Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea.

In his acceptance speech, Kagame stressed the need to create a pathway for prosperity of Africans, especially the youths.

The new AU chairman, who noted that Africans deserve a brighter future, said unity must be the focus of continent’s leaders.

He said young Africans, as professionals, have a role to play, stressing that women, in particular, must be accorded their rightful roles.

Thanking African leaders for the trust reposed in him, Kagame said he would do the best he could.