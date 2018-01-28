New Year massacre: DSS, Army kill Don Wanny’s brother

Oluchi Igwedibia, alias Obatosu, the younger brother of the notorious criminal and cultist, Don Wanny has been gunned down by a combined team of the Army and Department of State Security (DSS), who trailed him to Sabo Iyakpe, Etsako West in Edo State on Sunday.

According to a Government House, Port Harcourt press release, signed by Simeon Nwakaudu, the Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike commended the DSS and the Nigerian Army for the joint operation that led to the killing of Igwedibia.

The younger brother of late Don Wanny who was among the 32 cultists declared wanted by the State Security Council was killed at Sabo Iyakpe, Etsako West in Edo State on Sunday, following accurate DSS intelligence.

Igwedibia played a prominent role in the New Year killings by Don Wanny gang in Omoku.

Wike declared that none of those declared wanted by the Rivers State Security Council would go free, saying that they would all be brought to justice.

The governor further declared that the N20 million bounty placed for credible information that would lead to the arrest of the wanted cultists was still in place.

He stated that all those who participated in the New Year Mayhem at Omoku and any other security infraction in the state would be traced and brought to justice.

Wike stated that the government would continue to work with security agencies and other stakeholders to ensure that Rivers State remained safe.