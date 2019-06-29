PDP challenges Buhari, Osinbajo, others to declare assets

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to publicly declare their assets to prove to Nigerians and the world that they are not corrupt.

The main opposition party also asked the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, to make public their assets to convince Nigerians that they were indeed partners in the fight against corruption.

The PDP Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Diran Odeyemi, in a statement on Friday said, “We are of the opinion that President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, and Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, should declare openly their assets to allow Nigerians to further see how much wealth they have acquired since joining government.

“We believe laying claim to sainthood is easy as Buhari and others have been doing all along, but Nigerians deserve to see beyond whatever the government forces down their throats. By making public declaration of their assets, Nigerians will be able to see better and judge accordingly.

“By making public their assets, Nigerians will see how many cattle in 2019 had been added to what Buhari had in 2015. Blowing hot and cold at the same time is not the hallmark of a leader with clean hands.”

He warned that should Buhari and others fail to make public declaration of their assets, further aspersions would be cast on the anti-graft efforts of the present administration.

He alleged that rather than build on the innovations introduced by the PDP administrations to end graft, Buhari appeared directionless and uncoordinated to stop corruption in the country.

He said, “We urge Buhari and other top government officials to be more coordinated and exhibit transparency not only in fighting graft but in their dealings with Nigerians, because, no matter how fast lies have moved, in a flight, truth will catch up.”