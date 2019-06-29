Zamfara, Niger states back Ruga settlements

…as Benue Assembly orders removal of Ruga sign posts

Governor Bello Mutawalle of Zamfara State and Secretary to the Niger State Government, Ahmed Matane, have confirmed that their states will accept the proposed Ruga settlements for herdsmen.

Mutawalle, who spoke through his Director-General of Media and Publicity, Alhaji Yusuf Idris, said Ruga settlements for Fulani was the best option that could foster peace in the country.

He said, “The governor has pledged to establish grazing reserves for herders which will be distinct from farmlands in order to ensure a seamless peaceful coexistence, especially among farmers and Fulani.”

Matane disclosed that Niger State had already provided over 40 hectares of land for the project.

According to Matane, the state would provide some facilities for the environment, including security, health services, schools and clinics for the animals to make the herdsmen feel comfortable to carry out their job in a well dignified manner.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Titus Uba, on Friday said the Assembly had called for the removal of the signboards erected in the communities earmarked for Ruga settlements.

Addressing journalists in his office, Uba said the Assembly had advised Governor Samuel Ortom to direct council chairmen to remove the signboards meant for the Ruga settlements in their areas.

The speaker said, “We support the full implementation of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law 2017 as ranching remains the global best practice. The House has also communicated to the governor to direct council chairmen to remove any signboard of Ruga settlement, grazing reserve in their domains.”

Groups including Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Middle Belt Forum have since rejected the Ruga initiative.