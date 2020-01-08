PDP leaders meet, vow to take back Edo

Leaders of the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party on Tuesday held a meeting to perfect plans for a successful congress of the party.

At the meeting, the outgoing chairman, Mr Dan Orbih, said the party was ready to take Edo back from the ruling All Progressive Congress.

The meeting was held in the Benin home of Orbih and had in attendance 10 leaders from the three senatorial districts of the state.

Addressing journalists at the end of the meeting, Orbih described the outcome as wonderful

He said, “We reinstated our resolve to win back Edo State. We expressed our disappointment with what is going on in the state. We no longer have 24 members in the Edo State House of Assembly. What we have are only 10 members.

“I believe the PDP will reclaim the 14 seats in the state Assembly and that will put us in the majority in the Assembly. We talked on a lot of issues and at the end of the meeting all leaders and members were satisfied that we have put in place a comprehensive plan to win back Edo State.

“In a political party, people have interest but all I must say is that we will conduct congress that will throw up a new leadership of the party. We will have an exco that we will be proud of and continue where I will stop. All our leaders are happy,” he said.

Governorship aspirants, including Kenneth Imasuangbon, Gideon Ikhine, Ifaluyi Isibor and Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, were in attendance.

A source said an Edo PDP leader, Chief Lucky Igbinedion, had made a move to ensure that the party picked its state chairman from the Owan zone.

A number of party chieftains left the meeting with long faces.

Two person in the race to replace Orbih are Fred Okah (Edo South) and Odion Ugbesia (Edo Central)