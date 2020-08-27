PDP reconstitutes Plateau, expands Niger caretaker committees

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Wednesday, approved the reconstitution of its Plateau state caretaker committee.

The National Working Committee, NWC, of the party also approved the expansion of the Niger state caretaker committee of the party.

A statement issued by spokesman of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan noted that “the action of the NWC which is pursuant to section 29 (2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended) is consequent upon the dissolution of the Plateau state caretaker committee, today, Wednesday, August 26, 2020, and expansion of the membership of the Niger state caretaker committee respectively.”

The Plateau state caretaker committee is charged with the sole responsibility of running the affairs of the party in Plateau state until a new executive committee is elected, for a period not exceeding 90 days (3 months).

Senator Suleiman chairs the committee while Hon. Shima Ayati is the secretary. Other members of the caretaker committee for Plateau state include Rt. Hon. Istifanus Mwansat , Hon. Monday Kassani,Hon. Emmanuel Loman, Hon. Ado Adere, Hon. Gregory Yenlong, Prof. Dimis Mai-Lafia and Hon. Jacob Dashe.

The Niger state committee has been expanded to include Hon. Barr. Peter Nda Alkali Jiya, Hon. Mohammed Ricco and Hon. Garba Abara.