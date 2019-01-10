PDP says no regret over ex-deputy national chairman’s defection

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Bauchi State, Alhaji Hamza Akuyam, has described the defection of the party’s former Deputy National Chairman, Babayo Gamawa, to the All Progressives Congress as an exit of a “betrayer and a serial loser.”

Gamawa, who hails from Bauchi State, was suspended by the PDP for alleged anti-party activities late Monday night.

He defected to the ruling APC on Tuesday.

Akuyam, in an interview with our correspondent on Wednesday in Bauchi, said the party was happy that a “betrayer” had left.

“His action has portrayed him to be a betrayer, that is all. The Bauchi State chapter of the PDP will not say it has lost a great man, but we have lost a betrayer,” he said.

The party’s chairman said the exit of one person was painful “but if he said we will regret it, we will wait and see.”

He said defection from one political party to the other was normal in politics, pointing out that there were people who could not stay outside of government.

According to him, with the calibre of the former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP defecting to the APC, it showed that he was ungrateful or uncomfortable being in the party or “it was inferiority complex that he couldn’t hold that office.”

He said Gamawa’s action confirmed the allegation of his anti-party activities.

He added, “He has proven the rumour of his anti-party activities to be true.

“Seeing him with the President has confirmed whatever suspicion the PDP had against him to be true.

“You cannot suspend somebody and the following day you see him with the President, is it possible?

“He was suspended around 11pm and the next morning, he was already at the Villa. Is it possible for such to happen if he had not had an issue of anti-party activities before?”

Akuyam who described Gamawa as a “serial loser,” said after losing elections many times, the then Bauchi State Governor, Isa Yuguda, brought him in 2007 and he won the state House of Assembly election on the platform of the All Nigeria People’s Party