PDP sweeps Rivers supplementary polls

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won the four state assembly seats in Saturday’s supplementary elections organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Rivers State.

This came as the state Governor, Nyesom Wike, reiterated that his victory in the March 9 governorship election was for all Rivers people, and for a new beginning for the state.

INEC, on Saturday, conducted supplementary elections for state assembly elections in four local government areas of Rivers State.

A statement issued by INEC listed the affected local government areas as Abua/Odual, Ahoada West, Gokana and Opobo/Nkoro.

Elections held in all the wards and polling units in Abua/Odual and Gokana local government areas, in Ahoada West elections held in 20 polling units spread across four wards while it held in 47 polling units spread across nine wards in Ahoada West.

INEC explained that in Abua/Odual, elections did not take place during the March 9 Governorship and State Assembly Elections because INEC officials could not deploy men and materials because of violence. For Gokana, elections were disrupted and the commission could not collate results.

In last Saturday’s supplementary elections, the police deployed 3,066 personnel, complemented by personnel from other security agencies to ensure a hitchfree exercise.

In a statement Sunday, INEC said Sokolo Solomon of the PDP polled 55,944 to win in Abua/Odual. In Ahoada West, Okpokiri Nwanaka also of the PDP won having polled 32,574 votes, in Gokana, Dumle Maol of PDP won with 55,319 votes while Adonye Diri of the PDP also won in Opobo/Nkoro having polled 7,713 votes.

With these results, PDP won all the seats in the 32–member House of Assembly except Oyigbo state constituency which was won by Nwankwo Promise of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Meanwhile, Governor Nyesom Wike has said his victory in the March 9 governorship election is for all Rivers people.

Speaking during a family thanksgiving at the Salvation Ministries Headquarters in Port Harcourt Sunday, Wike said, “Nobody has won and nobody has lost the elections. But Rivers State has won. I forgive anyone that has wronged me and I also ask for forgiveness from those that I have wronged.”

He said he was in Church to give thanks to God for his faithfulness in the face of fierce political battles during the 2019 General Elections.

“We have come here to give God thanks because he is so faithful to us. We have come to thank God for the fight he fought on our behalf. It is only God who can fight for us. We have no power of our own to fight,” he stated. Thisday.