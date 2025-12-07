The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings earlier scheduled to hold this week.

This was contained in a statement on Sunday by the party’s National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Bashiru.

According to the statement, the National Caucus meeting will now hold on Thursday, 18th December 2025, at 6:00 pm, while the NEC meeting has been rescheduled for Friday, 19th December 2025, at 3:00pm.

Both meetings will take place at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.