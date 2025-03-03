Former presidential candidate Peter Obi attended the launch of Chimamanda Adichie’s novel, Dream Count, over the weekend at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London.

The book, released on Monday, March 3, 2025, tells the stories of four women and their loves, longings and desire

“I arrived in London, United Kingdom safely on Sunday, the 2nd of March morning for a busy schedule,” he wrote.

“I made the trip via Air Peace business class, as is my policy when embarking on long-haul flights, particularly when I have to start work immediately upon arrival.

“On arrival, I proceeded to Cambridge for scheduled meetings with development experts. Our discussions centred on suggested solutions to challenges confronting our nation.

“Coming back to London later in the day, I attended Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s launch of her latest novel, Dream Count, at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London. The event attracted about 3,000 attendees.”