The Police Command in Ekiti has dismissed a police sergeant, Osayingbemi Temitope, over his involvement in an incident linked to illicit drug use.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Sunday Abutu, disclosed this in a statement issued in Ado-Ekiti on Friday.

Abutu said the officer was captured in a viral video “behaving erratically” in Ikole-Ekiti on May 9 after allegedly consuming illicit substances.

He explained that the officer was immediately subjected to medical and psychological evaluations, as well as internal disciplinary procedures.

He disclosed that the psychological assessment confirmed that the officer was emotionally stable, while the medical test revealed traces of tobacco and amphetamine in his system.

“During further enquiries, the officer confessed to having taken some illicit drugs,” Abutu said.

The command’s spokesperson stated that disciplinary procedures had concluded and that the officer was found culpable of misconduct.

“He was recommended for dismissal, and the recommendation was upheld. The command hereby confirms his dismissal with immediate effect,” he said.

Abutu reiterated that the police remained a disciplined organisation that would not condone acts of indiscipline, unprofessional conduct, or any behaviour capable of tarnishing the image of the Force.

He added that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Falade Micheal, charged officers and men of the command to uphold discipline, professionalism, accountability, and integrity in the discharge of their duties.