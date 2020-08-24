Police re-arrest Oyo fugitive serial killer

Nineteen–year-old Sunday Sodipe, the prime suspect of Ibadan serial ritual killings, who escaped from police custody on Tuesday August 11, has been re-arrested.

Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, Olugbenga Fadeyi, who confirmed the re-arrest of the suspect, who was initially paraded on Friday July 17, said the prime suspect is already in police custody.

Sunday, who confessed that he had killed at least six persons in different communities in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state for ritual purposes, had escaped from Mokola police Station

The suspect, while narrating how he escaped, said he climbed a tank stand and scaled the fence when he was taken out to take his bath.

Shodipe said this in a video posted by Oriyomi Hamzat TV.

He spoke after he was re-arrested on Sunday.

He said, “The new DPO at Mokola Police Station told a policeman, Funso, that he should take us out to have our bath. The policeman took me out and he warned me against trying to escape. I didn’t even think of escaping when he said that.

“But when I saw that he was engrossed in his discussion with a man, I climbed the tank stand and scaled the fence. It was around 7pm when I escaped.”

However, the head of Soludero Hunters, Nurein Ajijolanabai, disclosed that the hunters group played a significant role in the re-arrest of Shodipe.

Ajijolaanabi said his boys led a team of policemen to the residence of the suspect’s grandma in the Bodija area of Ibadan where he was re-arrested.

Ajijolaanabi said the hunters were indifferent to the N500,000 bounty placed on the suspect.

He said he and his members were doing the job because of their desire to rid the state of criminals.

He stated, “The boy has mentioned some names and the police and my boys are searching for those he mentioned.

“We are not even asking the police for the N500,000 bounty, but we won’t reject it if they give us. We are doing what we are doing because we want our communities to be free of criminals.

“The DPO of the Ojoo Police Station contacted us and some of our boys led them to where he was re-arrested at Bodija.”