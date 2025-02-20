The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced that the power sector achieved a new peak generation of 5,543.20MW for the year 2025 on Friday, February 14, 2025, at 11:00 p.m.

The new peak surpassed the previous peak of 5,478.73MW recorded on Thursday, February 13, 2025.

In a statement, the TCN said the new Maximum Daily Energy of 125,159.48MWH is the highest ever recorded in the nation’s electricity industry, exceeding the previous record of 121,674.88MWH on February 7, 2025, by 3,484.60MWH.

It said it successfully transmitted the new peak generation and maximum daily energy to the distribution companies’ load centres nationwide for onward distribution to their customers.

“This achievement underscores the commitment of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s administration and the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, to elevating Nigeria’s power generation and supply,” the organisation said.