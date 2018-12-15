2018 SoundCity MVP awards: Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, others top nomination list

Nigerian music artistes, Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade top the list for the third edition of the Soundcity MVP Awards scheduled for January 5, 2019 in Lagos.

The awards is an event presented by Soundcity TV, which awards plaques to musicians and performers across Africa. Nominees are chosen by viewers and fans by visiting #TheMVPs’ website.

The organisers unveiled the list of nominees on their website, with Wizkid nominated in most categories.

They include Best Male MVP, Best Pop, Best Collaboration, Digital Artiste of the Year, Video of the Year, Listeners’ Choice, Viewers’ Choice and African Artiste of the Year categories.

Also, Davido and Burna Boy are close behind with several nominations, including the coveted African Artiste of the Year, alongside Diamond Platnumz, Sarkodie, Yemi Alade, South African rappers – aka, Nasty C and Tiwa Savage.

Also, newly introduced category for ‘African DJ of the Year’ to celebrate the most accomplished DJ on the continent, has nominees like DJ Spinall, DJ Neptune, Prince Kaybee, DJ MicSmith, DJ Arafat, Black Coffee, DJ Xclusive, DJ Kaywise, DJ Vyrusky and DJ Maphorisa.

The ceremony will also honour excellent individuals and personalities in the areas of sports, entrepreneurship, creative arts, fashion, digital influence, and socio-political development.