Rapper Biglo seeks $50,000 for kidney transplant

Rapper Lotanna Udezue, popularly known as Biglo, who is suffering from kidney failure, has cried out for financial assistance.

He was diagnosed with renal kidney failure in July 2018.

To ameliorate his condition, a Gofundme website has been opened by Adedotun Akinrinade and Obiora Ezefili to raise the $50, 000 for a kidney transplant operation booked for August 31, 2019. Also, veteran rapper, Ruggedman has come out to seek for his support.

“Our brother and Lotanna Udezue aka BigLo (Kings’ College Lagos- Class of 1994) desperately needs our help and support to raise $50,000 for a kidney transplant operation by August 31st, 2019. This goal can be accomplished if we all pull together for when the call is sounded ALL must answer HERE!

In a video posted on the website, Biglo revealed how his life has been upside down since he was diagnosed with kidney failure.

He said he lost his job, car and even his house as a result of his predicament.

He also disclosed that he undergoes dialysis three times a week since it was discovered. He went on to appeal to everyone to come to his aid so he can foot all his bills and get a kidney transplant in India.

As at last Thursday, $4, 439 has been raised.

Known for bringing his energy into his raps in the early 2000s, Biglo worked with 2shotz and the then famous StylPlus.