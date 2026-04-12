The wave of Nollywood actors venturing into politics continues to grow, with popular actor Azubuike Michael, better known as Zubby Michael, becoming the latest to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC.

Zubby Michael officially registered as a member of the ADC on Saturday in his hometown of Ozubulu, Anambra State. He confirmed the move by sharing a video on Instagram showing his registration and new party membership card handed to him by the ward chairman.

“I dey my village, enough of the talking online, I don involve,” he wrote in the post.

While the host in the background hinted at possible political ambition, including a potential bid for a House of Representatives seat, the actor is yet to confirm any plans to contest for elective office.

Zubby Michael’s decision adds to a growing list of Nollywood stars who have ventured into active politics in recent years.

As the 2027 general elections approach, more entertainment personalities are expected to formally declare their political affiliations or ambitions.

Zubby Michael’s registration with the ADC comes at a time when the party is witnessing a significant surge in new memberships across the country.

The ADC is projected to be the major opposition party heading into the 2027 general elections.