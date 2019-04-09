Rivers: APC accuses PDP of intimidating Supreme Court justices

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of allegedly intimidating justices of the Supreme Court on the issue of the exclusion of Rivers State APC candidates from the last elections.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Lanre Issa-Onilu, made the allegation in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja.

He was reacting to a statement credited to the PDP that the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), were planning to cause a constitutional crisis in the state.

While describing the PDP statement as nonsensical, Issa-Onilu said the allegations levelled against APC and its leaders were “fictional and concocted.”

He said, “We are however well aware of the PDP’s intent to hoodwink and deceive the public; and most importantly, intimidate and blackmail our eminent Supreme Court justices into doing their bidding in respect of the matter of the purported exclusion of Rivers State APC candidates from the last elections, before the apex court.

“Again, for the purpose of clarity, it needs restating that the Supreme Court has not made any pronouncement on the purported exclusion of APC candidates from the just concluded Governorship, National Assembly and State House Assembly elections in Rivers State.

“Hence, the cheap attempt by the PDP to ambush the Supreme Court with their cock and bull conspiracies should be seen for what it is, hogwash!

“We urge Nigerians to completely ignore the evil machinations of the PDP as contained in their ludicrous and false statement on the matter of the purported exclusion of Rivers APC candidates in the last elections before the Supreme Court.”

The party spokesman said PDP had refused to come to terms with the fact that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration is a stickler for the rule of law.

He said, as usual the government would allow the law take its course in respect of the purported exclusion of the party’s candidates in the elections in Rivers State.

He advised PDP to do the same, “rather than overheat the polity with their illogical and false claims.”