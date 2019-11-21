Rohr begs Sports Minister to bring back Super Eagles to Abuja

Gernot Rohr has made a passionate plea to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, to ‘bring the Super Eagles back to Abuja for their home matches.

The Eagles last played a home game at the stadium in 2012.

During a courtesy visit to Dare in Abuja on Wednesday, Rohr noted that the national team would play with more confidence on a home ground.

“We are good to play anywhere in Nigeria. We had good hospitality in Asaba with a full capacity stadium. Also in Port Harcourt, we had a good game but under a difficult condition but we are happy to be back playing in Uyo. The Abuja stadium will be very good for the team if it is in a very good condition. I will like the team to play there always. I wish you good luck and hope we can work together.”

The minister promised to support the coach and the team to succeed even as expressed concerns at the current state of football in Nigeria with an optimistic assertion that things would get better.

“Are we happy about where our football is at the moment? Not exactly, but we know there’s an ongoing process that will make this country a better football nation. That process is on and you are part of the process,” Dare told Rohr.x