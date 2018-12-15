Rugby Federation boss receives city merit award

The President of Nigeria Rugby Football Federation, Kelechukwu Mbagwu, on Friday in Lagos received the certificate of honour as the ‘Man of the Year’ by the organizers of the prestigious City Merit Awards.

The awards packaged and organized by Bulfazi Media Services, publishers of City Chronicle and Sports Chronicle magazines and in conjunction with the Coalition of Young Editors of Nigeria, is in the 5th edition.

According to the national coordinator of the City Merit Awards, Akeem Busari, who led other members of the awards committee that included veteran broadcaster Bayo Laoye and Taiwo Shonibare.

“It is a recognition for the immense and selfless contributions of distinguished Nigerians in different walks of life to the cultural and socio-economic development of the Nigerian society.”

Speaking on the occasion of the ceremony held in his Ikoyi office, Mbagwu, who is also the managing director of CMB Building and Maintainance company, a major sponsor of rugby in Nigeria, expressed his gratitude on the recognition given him and promised that it would only spur him into doing better and greater things for the benefit of the society and humanity in general.

And in the recent past, it had recognized distinguished Nigerians in different walks of life including Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, Alhaji Gafar Liameed, Prince Efemena Elutabe, Don Irikefe Okirikpo, Alhaji Ahmed Yusuf Fresh and several others.