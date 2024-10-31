Nistelrooy’s popularity in these parts comes from his status as United’s ninth highest all-time scorer.

Remarkably, his 150-goal haul included just one scored from outside the penalty area. It partly explained his joy at seeing Casemiro’s opener fly into the top corner from almost 30 yards.

The Brazilian was helped by Leicester’s complete failure to press the ball from Garnacho’s inside pass. But the former Real Madrid man had time to take a touch to set himself and then strike his shot with accuracy and venom, giving Danny Ward no chance of keeping it out.

Van Nistelrooy’s elation was plain to see as he raised both fists and turned to the crowd, who had applauded him onto the pitch before the start of the game.

Casemiro, 32, has been used as an example of the profligacy in United’s transfer spending during Ten Hag’s time at the club. There is still over 18 months left on the deal he signed when he joined from Real Madrid in 2022.

He plays in flashes now but retains the nous which made him such a useful ally for Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric in their Champions League-winning pomp.

Though the penalty area was packed, Casemiro was the first to react to his own header bouncing back off both posts for his second. He might even have had a hat-trick but skied an injury-time chance over the bar to leave Van Nistelrooy with his head in his hands.

If the VAR system had been in operation, as it will be when these sides meet in this stadium in the Premier League on 10 November, the home side’s second goal may not have stood.

Dalot looked offside as he collected Casemiro’s pass down the touchline. Leicester boss Steve Cooper certainly thought so, and by a long way, judging by the gesture he made as he complained to the officials.

The flag stayed down – as VAR protocol dictates. But for this game, there is no VAR as the EFL feel it could create an imbalance as it is not used at grounds in their league competition.

Instead, it is reserved for the Wembley final and the semi-finals, so Dalot carried on with his run and crossed low across the six-yard box, where Garnacho strode onto the ball and drove home at the far post.

Cooper was livid, earned a booking for his protests and is now banned from the dugout for Saturday’s crucial trip to Ipswich.

The goal effectively took the game away from a Leicester side showing nine changes from the team beaten at home by Nottingham Forest last week.

There were moments when Cooper’s side looked ok and El Khannouss’ first Leicester goal was a noteworthy effort as he cut across his shot with the top of his boot and sent it low into the bottom corner.

Cooper knows the main demand of this season is not emulating the Foxes’ previous triumphs in this tournament. His task is to keep them in the Premier League, and Saturday’s game at Ipswich is huge. – BBC.