Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has revealed that she receives more advances from women than from men.

The 44-year-old singer made this known during an interview with Beat 99.9 FM, expressing her surprise at this unexpected pattern.

She said, “I don’t know why, but a lot more women hit on me than men. I really don’t know why.”

Savage, who is confident in her abilities, also addressed ongoing discussions among fans regarding her position in the Afrobeats scene. She emphasized that she sees herself as a force surpassing her male counterparts.

She stated, “Don’t get me started because if we were to compare talent for talent, mic for mic, I’m the big one. If we take off the numbers—whatever it is you want to judge—big 3, you cannot see me on the mic.

“I’m sorry, but that’s just what it is.”