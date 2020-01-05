Sanwo-Olu cautions Lagosians on fire outbreak

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has advised Lagosians to take precautionary measures to prevent fire outbreak during the harmattan season.

Sanwo-Olu, who spoke through the state Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Dr Wale Ahmed, said residents of the state should be cautious because the current low humidity helped fires to spread fast.

He said the spread had led to numerous fire outbreaks that had been recorded in parts of Nigeria and the rest of the world.

The governor decried cases of fire outbreak in the state, which had become a crucial concern for the government, adding that there was a need for all residents to be more careful, especially during this time of the year.

As part of the precautionary steps, Sanwo-Olu advised Lagosians to always switch off all electrical appliances and unplug them while leaving their houses.

“This also applies to markets and shops in the metropolis. If there is no spark, there won’t be spread of fire,” he added.

Sanwo-Olu also advised Lagosians to keep gas cylinders in open space, away from their kitchens, to prevent disasters even in the case of a leakage.

He called on the people to invest in basic firefighting equipment, such as fire extinguishers to deal with fire incidents before they could spread.

The governor also cautioned against the use of fireworks at this time of harmattan, noting that they could lead to fire if they fell on combustible materials.

“Although the Lagos State Government is prepared at all times to respond to emergencies, it is better and more cost-effective to take precautionary measures to prevent disasters, including fire outbreaks, from happening in the first place,” he added.