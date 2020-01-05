Bagudu pledges to raise Kebbi economic status

Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State says provision of socio-economic amenities remains top priority of his administration in its quest to uplift the living condition of all communities in the state.

The governor affirmed this in Birnin Kebbi during a presentation by a former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Attahiru Jega, at a public lecture on youth, good governance and sustainable socio-economic development in Nigeria.

The event was organised by a coalition of youth and women organisations in the state.

Bagudu said the state government had placed emphasis on education as manifested in the 2020 budget in which a sizeable percentage had been allocated to the sector to return out-of-school children back to classes.

The governor said government would continue to utilise resources at its disposal to raise the economic status of the populace.

Jega, in his paper, requested the citizenry, especially politicians and the electorate, to shun money politics, vote buying, deceit, cheating, arrogance and hatred but play the game of politics in accordance with the dictates of law and order as well as shun greed and corruption.

“The only way to change the tread is to ensure that the people elect those with good character, honesty, commitment and uprightness into power,” he said.

While appealing to players of the game to avoid do-or-die politics aimed at getting into offices by all means, he also identified corruption and greed as the backbone of backwardness of any society.