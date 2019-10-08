South-West governors pool vehicles for regional security patrols

Governors of the five South-West states have concluded plans to donate 20 patrol vehicles each to their proposed regional security outfit, Amotekun.

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, who disclosed this, said the joint patrol team was to ensure the security of the entire South-West region.

Abiodun, according to a statement on Monday, spoke during a stakeholders’ dinner/fundraiser organised by the Ogun State Security Trust Fund Board on Sunday.

Ogun was said to have, during the fundraiser, raised about N1bn to fight insecurity.

Abiodun said, “In conjunction with the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria Commission, the five South-West states have agreed to set up a joint patrol team that will be called Amotekun.

“Each of the state is required to donate at least 20 patrol vehicles, communication equipment and personnel to the task force. The personnel will be recruited from the police, army, vigilance groups and hunters.”

As part of measures to check insecurity, Abiodun said Ogun State would soon start residents’ registration to enable it to plan properly.

The governor decried the lack of communication system for security agencies in the state, noting that it was bad that the lack of a proper communication system had stalled proper communication between security chiefs in the state.

He said, “It is shameful that our security agencies do not have a communication system or equipment within the state, meaning that the Commissioner of Police cannot speak with his counterpart in the military, Department of State Services or worse still, he cannot speak with his Area commander, Divisional Police Officers of police stations across the state. Their vehicles are not functioning very well; no tracking devices, no enough finance; so, we are looking at correcting those anomalies with our security trust fund.”