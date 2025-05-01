As the Caribbean prepares to host one of its most significant economic gatherings of the year, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has extended a formal invitation to Nigerian investors and industry leaders for the second edition of the Investment Gateway Summit (IGS), scheduled to take place from May 31 to June 3, 2025.

The four-day event is being positioned as a strategic platform for Nigerian investors interested in expanding their footprint in the Caribbean, particularly in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, home to the world’s first Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme.

The summit is designed to offer insights into investment opportunities, key economic sectors, and the country’s long-term vision for sustainable development.

Speaking ahead of the summit, Prime Minister, Dr. Terrance Drew, extended a personal invitation to Nigerian investors, many of whom have already engaged with the nation through its CBI Programme.

“I invite all of you, especially those who have joined our vibrant community through the Citizenship by Investment Programme, to come together as citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis,” Dr. Drew said.

Reflecting on the nation’s recent growth, he noted, “Together, we have made this country a place of progress and community. There has been remarkable growth, not only in achievements but in the spirit of unity that defines the people of the Federation.”

He also described the inaugural Investment Gateway Summit, held in 2024, as an “electric” experience.

“People from around the world gathered as citizens and left as friends, united by a shared vision,” he recalled, adding that the upcoming 2025 edition aims to build on this momentum.

The 2025 Summit will bring together investors, economic citizens, and industry leaders from across the globe to engage in discussions, workshops, and networking events.

For Nigerian participants, it presents a timely opportunity to explore new business landscapes and solidify international partnerships.

“This year, we invite you to see, hear, taste, smell and feel the essence of our country — from our lush landscapes to the warmth of our people,” Dr. Drew said. “Let’s come together to make this year one of growth, success, and continued progress for all.”

The Prime Minister added that the summit will spotlight opportunities in a range of sectors including technology, clean energy, and sustainable development, reinforcing the country’s efforts to transition into a Sustainable Island State.

The theme for the 2025 summit — “Investment to Impact: Our Journey to a Sustainable Island State” — underscores St. Kitts and Nevis’ commitment to responsible development, aligning its investment policies with global sustainability goals.

Nigerian investors are considered key stakeholders in this evolving relationship.

Earlier this year, in March 2024, Prime Minister Drew and CIU Chairman Calvin St. Juste made an official visit to Nigeria to engage with government officials, private sector representatives, and existing CBI citizens.

The visit marked a significant step in strengthening diplomatic and economic relations between the two countries and laid the groundwork for broader collaboration between Africa and the Caribbean.

Registrations for the 2025 Investment Gateway Summit are now officially open, welcoming a diverse range of participants including investors, C-suite executives, entrepreneurs, and economic citizens from around the world. Interested individuals can secure their spot at this landmark event by registering online through the official summit platform.

With limited spaces available, early registration is encouraged to ensure access to exclusive sessions, high-level networking opportunities, and immersive experiences that showcase the full potential of St. Kitts and Nevis as a global investment hub.

The growing synergy between Nigeria and St. Kitts and Nevis is based on shared values — including cultural pride, resilience, and an ambitious outlook for development.

The summit is expected to further this collaboration, providing Nigerian investors with access to emerging opportunities while positioning the Federation as a strategic partner in the Caribbean.

IGS 2025 also offers participants an insider’s view into how the country’s CBI Programme — the oldest in the world — is evolving with a focus on transparency, due diligence, and sustainable outcomes. Nigerian investors attending the summit will have the opportunity to learn how their investments can serve not only personal and business goals but also contribute to a larger global impact.

From one-on-one networking with decision-makers to exploring sectors like real estate and infrastructure, the summit is designed as a multi-dimensional experience. It goes beyond business — fostering relationships, cross-border dialogue, and long-term collaborations.

As global investment patterns shift and new economic corridors emerge, the Federation’s outreach to Nigerian investors signals a deeper realignment in international relations — one in which Africa and the Caribbean are building bridges grounded in mutual respect, strategic cooperation, and shared prosperity.

With the 2025 Investment Gateway Summit on the horizon, all eyes now turn to St. Kitts and Nevis — and the growing role of Nigerian investors in shaping the region’s economic future.