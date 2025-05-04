United States tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has announced the successful deployment of 29 more Starlink satellites into Earth’s orbit.

The satellites were launched from Florida, further expanding the Starlink constellation operated by SpaceX.

Musk made the announcement on Sunday via a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“29 more Starlink satellites were added to the constellation,” he wrote.

According to figures from Space.com, the new addition brings the total number of Starlink satellites in orbit to 7,135 as of March 28, 2025. Of those, 7,105 are reported to be operational.

Starlink, a project under Musk’s aerospace company SpaceX, aims to provide high-speed internet access to underserved and remote regions across the globe.

The latest deployment came shortly after Musk announced the activation of Starlink services in Armenia, reflecting the company’s ongoing international expansion.

In recent months, Musk has also taken on a more visible political role. He currently serves as a special adviser to US President Donald Trump, a position that has attracted significant public and media attention.

Neither SpaceX nor the US government has released further details about the recent launch, including the specific mission objectives or satellite configurations.