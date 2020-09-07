STD, teenage pregnancies increased in Ibadan during lockdown – SFH

The South-West Regional Manager, Adolescent 360, a project of the Society for Family Health (SFH), Tunde Ogungbemiro, has said there was an increase in the rate of sexually transmitted diseases among teenagers in Ibadan, Oyo State, during the lockdown imposed to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Ogungbemiro said the group also noticed an increase in the number of teenage pregnancies during the same period.

He said this in an interview with our correspondent in Ibadan on Friday on the sidelines of a ceremony to disseminate achievements and challenges of the project in Oyo State.

He said the increase was noticed from the data in health facilities used by A360 in the Akinyele and Ibadan North East local government areas of the state.

According to him, a large number of adolescents were sexually active contrary to the belief of their parents and guardians.

He said they should be taught about reproductive health in order to prevent them from contracting HIV, STDs and unwanted pregnancies.

Ogungbemiro said, “Between March and May, we recorded over 16 teenage pregnancies in just six health facilities that we adopted in two local government areas. This figure is a sharp increase compared to the period before it.

“That tells us that a lot happened in other places that we did not capture. Also, all the health facilities were out of STD drugs during that time. Increase in sexual activities was not limited to the adolescent group alone, but sex among the adults and married couples was not part of our mandate.”

Some of the girls, who were part of the project, lauded the initiative and said the state government should extend it to other areas.

The Executive Secretary, Oyo State Primary Healthcare Board, Dr Muideen Olatunji, said the state government would replicate the project done by the group in other parts of the state. – Punch.