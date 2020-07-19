Step aside – The Nation

Nigerians covet titles. In the political sphere, prefixes like ‘excellencies’, ‘distinguished’ and ‘honourable’ are very common and valued by politicians.

However, in most instances, the character or actions of some politicians often contradict the titles that precede their names.

We have seen physical fights at the National Assembly involving those often addressed as ‘honourables’, a term that implies ‘bringing or deserving of honour’.

However, we believe that even though some alleged actions of leaders might not align with their tags, at this point of our national development it is not too late for the society to correct itself, not necessarily in a judgmental way but as a process of leaders living true to the titles and offices they occupy.

It will add to the growth of our democracy for the system to be such that certain processes are seen as given as obtained in other climes. Granted humans are not infallible, but when such acts of infallibility are alleged to have happened, those in question must take certain steps that would reassure the people that the office remains respected.

The allegation by the former Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Acting Managing Director, Gbene Joi Nunieh, against the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, former governor and Minority Leader at the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, over the mismanagement of some billions of Naira, is worrisome.

The two chambers of the National Assembly have since May been probing this allegation, based on several petitions over the alleged squandering of about N40 billion within three months.

The former acting MD, while testifying before the committees of the National Assembly made a series of allegations against the minister: “Akpabio wrote me to put a list of projects from the Refugee Commission in the budget of NDDC…”, she said adding that the minister engineered her removal for failing to obey his illegal orders.

However, since the allegation, the country has been awash with other allegations and counter-allegations, including that of sexual harassment by Nunieh against the minister, and his rebuttal through his media aide, with claims of defamation and libel.

While public office anywhere in the world has its code of conduct, we are not in a position to condemn or vindicate any of the parties in the cases being probed.

We must however state that public offices in the country must be respected by those elected or appointed to serve.

If the National Assembly received a series of petitions from various stakeholders in the Niger Delta region against the activities of either the ex-NDDC MD or the Minister of the Niger Delta, we assume that the logical and democratic action must be for the minister to step aside while the allegations against him are thoroughly investigated.

When the investigations are concluded, the appropriate government institutions can issue him a clean bill of health and he can return to his office without suffering any losses.

On Thursday, Joi Nunieh was allegedly rescued from some policemen who stormed her home to arrest her without any warrant of arrest, thereby scuttling her planned trip to the National Assembly for further hearing on the allegation.

She was reportedly rescued by the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Nwike. We believe that this melodrama could have been avoided if the minister had stepped aside while investigations would either indict or vindicate him.

While we do not doubt the sexual assault allegation and the slapping of the minister by the former acting MD, salacious as they are, we feel throwing that in at this time might distract from the issues at stake.

Nunieh has the right to cry out over such an improper conduct if it indeed happened, but the steam might just be removed from the facts of her case for improper timing. She could separate the issues and still get the justice she and the people deserve.

On his own part, the minister must respect the ‘Honourable Minister’ title by not descending to the arena of media brickbats with his former subordinate.

He allegedly said he was heading to court to claim damages for libel and defamation. This, clearly is his right if he felt the allegations have ridiculed him in the eyes of right-thinking members of the society.

Yet, we feel he seems to be putting the cart before the horse. Let him first answer to the allegations against him, one after the other; he can then take his case(s) to court to seek redress.

His claim of committing to the president to unearth the alleged looting to us seems neither here nor there. The government has competent agencies to take up that challenge and he can only facilitate their job for the country’s good.

It is very paradoxical that two people from the Niger Delta region that have been in global focus over the poverty and environmental degradation due to oil exploration could not work harmoniously for the good of the people.

The Oil Mineral Producing Areas Development Commission (OMPADEC), NDDC and the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs have had different individuals from the region in the leadership positions for decades.

However, it does seem that the country has been pouring the proverbial water into a basket, given the fact that the funds allocated to those agencies and ministry seem like a spoon of salt dropped in the ocean.

In the matter between the minister and the former NDDC boss, transparency and accountability must be key.