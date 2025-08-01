President Bola Tinubu has named Air Vice Marshal Saddiq Ismaila Kaita (rted) as the new Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Bayero University, Kano.

Kaita succeeds Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, who currently also chairs the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), according to a statement issued by Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The presidential appointment was made to allow Gawuna to focus fully on his responsibilities at the FHA. Prior to his retirement from the Nigerian Air Force, Kaita served as Director of Strategy at the Defence Headquarters and was the Chief of Defence Transformation and Innovation.

He is widely recognized for his significant contributions to training and standardization in the Air Force.

This strategic appointment is expected to bring experienced leadership to Bayero University’s governing council as it continues to pursue academic excellence.