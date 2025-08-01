The African Democratic Party (ADC) Deputy National Chairman, Nafiu Bala, has snubbed Chairman of the party, Senator David Mark and declared himself as Interim National Chairman.

The party, during its 99th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, sworn in former Senate President, David Mark and former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola as Interim National Chairman and Secretary.

But, Bala, at a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, rejected the development, claiming that some political usurpers have perfected plans to hijack the party.

Specifically, he accused former party leaders of abandoning their constitutional responsibilities and handing over the party’s structures to ‘powerful outsiders’ with no ties to the ADC.

He called on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to effect the leadership change and uphold the sanctity of the ADC constitution.

Gombe said: “I, Honourable Nafiu Bala, a bonafide member and a duly elected National Deputy Chairman of our great party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), wishes to draw the attention of the entire members of our great party and Nigerians at large, to the ongoing acts of political hooliganism being perpetrated by some individuals who were hitherto entrusted with the leadership of the party.

“We are all witnesses to the show of shame and acts of lawlessness being displayed by these unscrupulous leaders, who without any qualm or sense of moral restraint, plunged our party to a needless crisis and leadership uncertainty.

“The idea of mortgaging the future of our great party, by abdicating the constitutional duties and responsibilities of all elected officers of the party, to some powerful outsiders who never belong to the party, is condemnable.

”Recently, the nation woke up only to be greeted by a shoddily rehearsed political melodrama, in which elected roles were switched with certain groups of political strangers in order to facilitate the complete takeover of the party structures and its political appurtenances.

“This total surrender and capitulation is without any known precedent in our democratic journey to constitutional order. We are therefore strongly resolved and collectively determined to challenge this affront and ensure that the party’s laid down rules and stipulated provisions are respected and strictly adhered to by all those who belong to it.

“In case these individuals choose to ignore our urgent calls to obey our constitutional guidelines and thus remain very obdurate and recalcitrant in their aberrant behaviour, we shall proceed with gusto to challenge these gross acts of impunity in the courts and bring them to justice.

“It gives us enormous pain to inundate you with these scandalous happenings in our party, but, we have been left with no other option to take in defence of our inalienable constitutional rights, as evident by the prevailing situation we now find ourselves in the party.

“In the history of democracy all over the world, no party leader or any group of leaders have the power to arbitrarily transfer elected mandate or political authority to non-members and who never belong or contested for political

office.”

In addition, he pledged to restore constitutional order and internal democracy within the ADC, adding that the constitution provides clear guidelines for succession and filling vacant positions.

“The constitution of our great party has made adequate provision as laid down in many clauses, articulating the succession guidelines and how even

vacant positions should be constitutionally filled.

“In the circumstance and also in furtherance of my constitutional mandate as the duly elected National Deputy Chairman of our great party, I now assume my constitutional duty and responsibility as the Interim National Chairman of our great party.

“Therefore, I am hereby calling on the esteemed Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to so urgently step in to take due cognisance of this development,” he said.