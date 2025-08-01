The National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives – Federal Health Institutions Sector has refuted reports of suspending its nationwide seven-day warning strike.

Health Minister, Ali Pate, said the union called off its ongoing strike following a closed-door meeting with its leadership.

Countering Pate’s statement, the National Public Relations Officer of NANNM-FHI, Omomo Tibiebi, revealed that the strike continues despite the meeting with the health minister.

“The strike has not been suspended. Earlier today, the NANNM executives had a meeting with the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate, and it was the minister who went to the press to say the strike was called off.

“He wasn’t the one that called the strike in the first place, so he has no right to call off the strike. So, the strike is still on.”

“There will be a National Executive Council meeting by tomorrow (Saturday), and that’s when a decision will be made, and we would know if what the Federal Government has promised is good enough for us to suspend the strike,” he added.