Nigeria’s D’Tigress have cemented their dominance in African women’s basketball, clinching their fifth consecutive FIBA Women’s AfroBasket title with a commanding 78-64 victory over Mali.

President Bola Tinubu, Sunday night, celebrated Nigeria’s D’Tigress team for winning for the fifth consecutive time, and a total of seven times, the Africa female basketball tournament.

Tinubu, on his verified X handle, @APBAT, described the team’s performance at the tournament as superb.

President Tinubu in the message wrote: “You did it, girls! @DtigressNG. Superb performance to become 5x consecutive Champions of Africa and seventh overall.

“Well done, Coach Rena and the team. You have made Nigeria proud. I am expecting you all, along with the trophy.#MissionV – Done & Dusted. PBAT,” Tinubu wrote.

The president had earlier on Sunday sent a presidential delegation, led by Chairman of National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, to cheer D’Tigress to victory in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. He revealed this in his X post, saying, “I have dispatched a Presidential Delegation to Abidjan to stand with our superlative D’Tigress as they pursue a fifth consecutive AfroBasket title for Nigeria. #MissionV

“Led by the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, this team of senior government officials represents the full weight of our national pride, belief, and support.

“Our girls have shown character, discipline, and the Nigerian spirit in every game. As they prepare for the final in two hours, we stand behind them – not just as fans, but as a grateful nation inspired by their excellence. Go for gold. Go for glory, girls! President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

In a release by his adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu hailed the team’s coach, Rena Makama, and commended the skill, resilience, determination, and teamwork that propelled the team to the fifth consecutive title, and the seventh overall.

He praised the team’s determination to bring glory to the country, despite losing the first quarter of the match.

The president stated, “Your superb performance throughout the competition has made Nigeria proud. Like the Super Falcons, you have inspired our young ladies. You embodied the indomitable Nigerian spirit, the power of unity, and the rewards of hard work.

“By winning the AfroBasket trophy for a record fifth consecutive time, you have written your names in history and shown the world what to expect out of Africa.”

While lauding Wakama and her technical team for their exemplary leadership and the Nigeria Basketball Federation for their steadfast support, Tinubu stated, “The Federal Government and Nigerians will never forget the sacrifices and remain grateful for the highly elevating performances.

“The government and the people of Nigeria celebrate you and assure you of our continued support as you prepare for the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup qualifying tournaments next March. I look forward to receiving the victorious team and the trophy in Abuja, while wishing you all a safe trip.”

On her part, First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, congratulated D’Tigress for the historic victory at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket Tournament.

In a personally signed release, the first lady stated. “To God be the Glory for yet another victory for Nigeria as you bring home the second trophy won by the nation in two weeks.

“Today, you have written another golden chapter in our dear Nation’s sporting history by defeating Mali to win your fifth consecutive FIBA Women’s AfroBasket title.

“With this win, you have showcased once again, the unwavering commitment and determination of Nigerian women on the global stage.

“You have continued to inspire every young girl to dream of breaking barriers and making history through hard work and dedication.

“I celebrate you, your discipline, and team spirit. Thank you for making Nigeria proud once again. Congratulations, my wonderful D’Tigress!”

Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, confirmed yet again their supremacy as the best team in the continent, defeating Mali 78-64 to win their fifth consecutive Afrobasket title in Abidjan on Sunday night.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games quarterfinalists were the tournament’s favourites but did not take anything for granted right from the group phase as they stayed undefeated till the final of the 2025 Afrobasket Championship inside the Palais des Sports de Treichville in the Ivorian commercial capital city.

However, the Malians drew the first blood, racing to 26-21 win in the first quarter. D’Tigress fought back gamely in the second quarter, winning it 20-15, which cancelled out Mali’s five points lead from the first quarter.

In the third quarter, D’Tigress gained a five points edge closing that quarter with same 20-15 score line.

The Wakama-led ladies then took complete charge, throwing winners from all over the court. That 17-8 win effectively pushed Nigeria to the fifth consecutive win with 78-64 victory.

Expectedly, Ezinne Kalu led the statistic with 20 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists. Amy Okonkwo followed overall with 19 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists. Sika Koné contributed the highest points on the Malian side, firing 16 points, 13 rebounds and 3 assists.

Since the 2011 tournament in Bamako, Nigeria and Mali had faced off six times. That year, Mali, the host country, ended Nigeria’s hopes of winning the title with a 71–62 semi-final victory.

Two years later, in Maputo, Mozambique, Mali defeated Nigeria twice. First, they won 78-45 in the group phase, then they won 57-50 in the fifth-place game.

Nigeria was tired of their continuous defeats at the hands of Mali and could not have found a better stage on which to turn their fortunes around than the 2017 Women’s AfroBasket semifinals in Mali. Nigeria walked away with a 48–47 victory, marking the beginning of their eight-year African dominance.

Two years later, in 2019, Nigeria beat Mali 79-58 in Dakar, Senegal. They beat them again in the 2021 tournament final in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

Since 2011, Mali and Nigeria had each won three times.