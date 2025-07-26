President Bola Tinubu has approved the full payment of allowances and match bonuses for the Super Falcons, ahead of their final match against Morocco in the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, made the announcement while speaking with reporters in Abuja on Thursday.

He also confirmed that all entitlements, up to and including the final on July 26, had been disbursed for immediate payment to players, coaches, and officials.

Dikko described the gesture as “policy in motion” and a demonstration of a renewed commitment to Nigerian athletes under Tinubu’s leadership.

He assured that this would now be the standard practice going forward, timely payments without drama or delays.

Dikko noted that the move also extends to Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, who are set to begin their 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket campaign in Côte d’Ivoire, saying that D’Tigress will receive improved allowances and bonuses.

“This is the kind of sports administration we are building, one rooted in dignity, trust, and shared prosperity. Future generations would appreciate President Tinubu’s reforms in the sports sector,” he said.