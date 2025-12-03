President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday swore in the newly-appointed Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Dr Aminu Yusuf, alongside two commissioners of the agency, as well as five Federal Permanent Secretaries.

The ceremony took place just before the President presided over the Federal Executive Council meeting at the State House, Abuja.

Tinubu arrived at the Council Chamber at 1:31 pm.

After citations were read, the five permanent secretaries — Abdulkarim Ibrahim, Dr John Ezeamama, Dr Abdul-Sule Garba, Dr Isiaku Mohammed and Dr Ukaire Chigbowu — took their oaths of office at 1:42 p.m. and signed the register.

At 1:47 pm, Yusuf, appointed NPC boss on October 9, was sworn in alongside two of the commission’s members, including Dr Tonga Betara (Yobe State).

The NPC oversees national censuses, vital registration and demographic data crucial for development planning.

FEC later observed a minute’s silence in honour of a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Joy Ogwu, who died on October 13, 2025, at the age of 79, before proceeding with its eighth council meeting of the year.