The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, as Nigeria’s new Minister of Defence following a rigorous five-hour screening by lawmakers.

The Senate subjected General Christopher Musa (retd.) to hours of grilling, with Senate President Godswill Akpabio insisting that the chamber should conduct proper screening.

Akpabio, who intervened after a heated argument broke out over whether the nominee should be allowed to ‘take a bow and go,’ warned that both Nigerians and the international community were watching the process closely.

“This is not a period we should say bow and go. Even Donald Trump is on our neck,” he said, referencing global attention on Nigeria’s security situation.

The drama began when Senator Sani Musa (APC, Niger East) proposed that the former CDS be allowed to take a bow without questioning. The suggestion triggered immediate uproar, as several lawmakers stood in protest. The chamber grew rowdy, forcing Akpabio to intervene.

A visibly agitated Senator Garba Maidoki (PDP, Kebbi South) marched towards the Senate President’s seat, insisting that Musa must be interrogated on national security issues. Akpabio agreed, saying Nigerians deserved to hear directly from the nominee at a time of escalating insecurity.

“Our constituents would like to hear from him. We are asking him questions because our constituents would like to ask him questions too,” Akpabio said.

“With over 200 children in the bush being tortured, give the man an opportunity to give Nigerians hope. It is not like we don’t like him,” he added.

Order was eventually restored, and the Senate proceeded with a full-scale screening.

Musa, nominated on Tuesday by President Bola Tinubu following the resignation of Defence Minister Badaru Mohammed, allegedly on health grounds, pledged to prioritise the protection of lives and territory.

“I pledge to do my best to ensure that Nigeria is secure and safe,” he told the lawmakers. “We need the support of everyone, every Nigerian, working together as a team, because it’s going to be a team effort.

“The enemies we are dealing with are evil forces that don’t mean well for this country and have no respect for human lives… If we don’t work together, we will allow them to perpetrate the evil acts they have been doing.”

Musa’s appointment comes at a time of heightened concern over nationwide kidnappings, insurgency, and mass abductions — including over 200 schoolchildren still held captive by bandits. The Senate is expected to conclude the confirmation process shortly.