Too early to decide my successor, says Okowa

The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has condemned the actions of some political gladiators in the state, who are compelling him to anoint his successor.

“It is too early to drag me into the 2023 governorship politics,” the governor stated on Tuesday in Asaba in a statement by his Executive Assistant on Communications, Mr Latimore Oghenesivbe.

Okowa described the pressure on him as unnecessary for any reasonable politician to seek power ahead of the 2023 election, when onerous task was on him to fast-track his ‘Stronger Delta Agenda.’

He said, “One thing is sure. At the appropriate time, we shall collectively, as a people, deal with the 2023 governorship politics without speculations

“There are so many unconfirmed rumours making the rounds, especially on social media, and it is only fair to allow us to settle down to deal with issues of core governance.

“The Stronger Delta Agenda of this administration remains the main objective of government, now that the Christmas and the New Year holidays are over.

“It is expected that the Stronger Delta Team under my supervision shall settle down for full scale business so as to drive the vision to fruition in years ahead.”