Transportation varsity ready Sept 2021 – Minister

Construction work has commenced on the $50m (N18.95bn) Transportation University being constructed by the Chinese government for Nigeria in Daura, Katsina State.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who inspected the project on Saturday, said the target was to complete the university in September 2021.

China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation is constructing the facility in Daura, the home town of the President Muhammadu Buhari as a gift to Nigeria.

Speaking on the project, Amaechi said, “There has been too much noise about them (CCECC) not constructing anything. When you got there, you saw that they were constructing. They just got approval from the state government.

“Proper construction will start at the end of September and hopefully they should be able to complete it at the end of September next year.”