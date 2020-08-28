A helicopter operated by Quorom Aviation has crashed in the Opebi area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that the copter dropped from the sky around 12 noon and crashed into a residential building on Salvation Road in the Opebi area.

Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Nosa Okunbor, confirmed the incident in a telephone conversation with our correspondent.

“Yes, it just happened. The helicopter crashed in Opebi around 12pm. LASEMA operatives are on our way to the incident site. I’ll give you more updates,” he said.

In an update, LASEMA General Manager, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said two persons died in the crash while another was injured and has been rushed to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.