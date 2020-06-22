Two-year-old baby tests positive for coronavirus in Abeokuta

The management of the Federal Medical Centre in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, has confirmed that a two-year-old girl has tested positive for the coronavirus at the centre.

The child was said to have been admitted into the facility eight days ago on account of breathlessness.

According to a statement issued by the Head of Public Relations and Communication for the centre, Segun Orisajo, investigations were subsequently carried out on her which revealed that she was positive for coronavirus.

“Due to the persisted high temperature, she was isolated, hence no member of staff or other patients were unduly exposed,” he said.

“To confirm the initial suspicion by a team of care givers, on the third day, she was screened for coronavirus while her treatment continued.

“The samples of her test returned positive for corona virus few moments ago.

“The girl is already receiving treatment at the Centre’s isolation ward while the facility where she was initially admitted has been decontaminated.”

Meanwhile, the management has initiated a contact tracing of her relatives.